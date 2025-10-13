Mariners Make Sense As A Suitor For $99 Million All-Star Slugger
The Seattle Mariners are one of four teams left in the Championship Series' this year. They're loaded with talent and they have as much of a chance to win the World Series as anybody.
But the Mariners have a few stars, including Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor, to free agency this winter. Seattle could look to re-sign them, or it could add a different star to take their place.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently listed the Mariners as a potential suitor for Philadelphia Phillies superstar Kyle Schwarber in free agency. Spotrac projects Schwarber to sign for $99 million over four years in free agency, which could work with Seattle's payroll.
Kyle Schwarber could fit with the Mariners in free agency
"The Seattle Mariners couldn't care less about free agency right now as they have the ALCS to prepare for, but it's worth noting that Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez and Jorge Polanco, three of their best hitters, are all set to hit free agency at the end of the year," Rotman wrote. "They probably will try to re-sign at least one or two of those guys when the time comes, but there's also a good chance they're going to have to look at other options to address the offense. In that case, why not Schwarber?
"The Mariners finally broke through and made the ALCS for the first time since 2001 because they finally built an offense to be proud of. They didn't exactly rake in the ALDS, but the Mariners finished in the top 10 in the regular season in the majors in runs scored and ranked third in home runs. There's a chance they'll lose one or two of their big power bats, so why not replace them with an even better one?"
Schwarber is one of the best sluggers in free agency this offseason, but the fact that he's aging and solely a designated hitter could make him affordable for the Mariners.
There is bound to be competition to sign Schwarber. The Boston Red Sox and aforementioned Phillies are two of the top suitors to sign Schwarber and they're much bigger markets than the Mariners.
Still, Seattle could look to spend a lot of money to land the star. This idea makes a lot of sense, but it will depend on how much the Mariners' front office is willing to spend this winter.
