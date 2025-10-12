Mariners Add All-Star Ace To Postseason Roster For World Series Push
The Seattle Mariners are headed to the American League Championship Series after a heated five game battle with the Detroit Tigers in the American League Division Series. Seattle's pitching staff was pushed to the limits, as three starting pitchers were used to secure the decisive Game 5 victory over the Tigers.
Heading into the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mariners are going to need everybody to be at their best. Mariners pitchers were pushed to the limit. Bryce Miller is slated to start Game 1 on short rest before the Mariners continue to piece together the rotation throughout the series.
But Seattle recently received quite an exciting reinforcement. With the season on the line, the Mariners are getting back their ace, Bryan Woo. Woo is expected to be available at some point in the ALCS and he's officially on the postseason roster for this series.
Woo was the best pitcher for the Mariners for most of the season, but he's been injured for the last few weeks. With the season on the line, the righty is going to be asked to throw some very important innings for the Mariners.
Woo could be asked to start any game of the series. He could also be used out of the bullpen if the team isn't confident in his ability to stretch out for five or six innings in a start. Either way, in a seven-game series, the Mariners needed to add another starting pitcher to their roster, and it couldn't have come in a bigger way.
Seattle also added Miles Mastrobuoni to the postseason roster and removed Luke Raley.
The Blue Jays are still without star shortstop Bo Bichette for the ALCS, which is huge news for the Mariners. Bichette is one of the best shortstops in baseball, so the fact that the Mariners avoid him in this series gives them another leg up.
Seattle is going to need to put all the pieces together to secure the AL pennant this year.
