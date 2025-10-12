Fastball

Mariners Add All-Star Ace To Postseason Roster For World Series Push

The Mariners have added Bryan Woo back to their roster for the ALCS...

Zach Pressnell

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners are headed to the American League Championship Series after a heated five game battle with the Detroit Tigers in the American League Division Series. Seattle's pitching staff was pushed to the limits, as three starting pitchers were used to secure the decisive Game 5 victory over the Tigers.

Heading into the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mariners are going to need everybody to be at their best. Mariners pitchers were pushed to the limit. Bryce Miller is slated to start Game 1 on short rest before the Mariners continue to piece together the rotation throughout the series.

But Seattle recently received quite an exciting reinforcement. With the season on the line, the Mariners are getting back their ace, Bryan Woo. Woo is expected to be available at some point in the ALCS and he's officially on the postseason roster for this series.

Bryan Woo added to Mariners roster, Bo Bichette left off Blue Jays'

Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Wo
Sep 25, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) throws in the outfield before a game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Woo was the best pitcher for the Mariners for most of the season, but he's been injured for the last few weeks. With the season on the line, the righty is going to be asked to throw some very important innings for the Mariners.

Woo could be asked to start any game of the series. He could also be used out of the bullpen if the team isn't confident in his ability to stretch out for five or six innings in a start. Either way, in a seven-game series, the Mariners needed to add another starting pitcher to their roster, and it couldn't have come in a bigger way.

Seattle also added Miles Mastrobuoni to the postseason roster and removed Luke Raley.

The Blue Jays are still without star shortstop Bo Bichette for the ALCS, which is huge news for the Mariners. Bichette is one of the best shortstops in baseball, so the fact that the Mariners avoid him in this series gives them another leg up.

Seattle is going to need to put all the pieces together to secure the AL pennant this year.

More MLB: Mariners Make Massive Season-Altering Pitching Adjustment In Postseason

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.

Home/News