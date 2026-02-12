Fastball

Phillies Release Nick Castellanos; These 3 Teams Should Pounce

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies finally ripped off the band-aid.

The Phillies announced that they had released outfielder Nick Castellanos, who was owed $20 million this year in the final season of a five-year contract. It was the inevitable outcome after the relationship soured, to the point where the Phillies told Castellanos not to report to spring training this week.

Though Castellanos was unproductive for the Phillies in the second half of last season, he's had enough past success that teams who need right-handed hitting should consider taking a flier. Specifically, the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, and Colorado Rockies should give Castellanos a look.

