Phillies Release Nick Castellanos; These 3 Teams Should Pounce

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies finally ripped off the band-aid.

The Phillies announced that they had released outfielder Nick Castellanos, who was owed $20 million this year in the final season of a five-year contract. It was the inevitable outcome after the relationship soured, to the point where the Phillies told Castellanos not to report to spring training this week.

The Phillies have released OF Nick Castellanos. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 12, 2026

Though Castellanos was unproductive for the Phillies in the second half of last season, he's had enough past success that teams who need right-handed hitting should consider taking a flier. Specifically, the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, and Colorado Rockies should give Castellanos a look.

