Phillies Release Nick Castellanos; These 3 Teams Should Pounce
In this story:
On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies finally ripped off the band-aid.
The Phillies announced that they had released outfielder Nick Castellanos, who was owed $20 million this year in the final season of a five-year contract. It was the inevitable outcome after the relationship soured, to the point where the Phillies told Castellanos not to report to spring training this week.
Though Castellanos was unproductive for the Phillies in the second half of last season, he's had enough past success that teams who need right-handed hitting should consider taking a flier. Specifically, the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, and Colorado Rockies should give Castellanos a look.
This story will be updated.
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic.