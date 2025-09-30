Mariners Predicted To Re-Sign $45 Million All-Star After Playoff Run
A high-stakes playoff run for the Seattle Mariners will soon be followed by some high-stakes personnel decisions.
Part of the reason there's so much optimism for this Mariners postseason is that the team truly improved at the trade deadline this year. They needed some added slugging from the corner infield positions, so they went out and got two All-Stars in Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez.
Suárez may have the lead in home runs, but Naylor is younger and performed better by a wide margin after arriving in his July 25 trade. Does that mean the Mariners will prioritize his return next season.
Will Mariners bring back Josh Naylor?
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported over the weekend that a reunion with Naylor is a high priority for Seattle. And that report prompted one baseball writer to take things further, with a prediction.
Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston predicted Monday that the Mariners would re-sign Naylor, who is projected for a three-year, $45 million contract by Spotrac.
"(The) Mariners traded for Josh Naylor earlier this season and benefited exponentially," Beaston wrote. "The first baseman tallied 58 hits in 54 games, blasted nine home runs, drove in another 33, and finished the season with a .295 batting average.
"Depending on how deep the Mariners go in the playoffs, and Naylor's success with the squad, it would be difficult to imagine him not wanting to run it back with a team that has some of the best young pitching in the game, a superstar in Julio Rodriguez, and the great Cal Raleigh behind home plate."
Not only is Naylor an excellent ballplayer, but he's evolving. He somehow stole 30 bases this season at a listed weight of 235 pounds, after only six thefts a year ago. Plus, he brings all sorts of energy to a clubhouse, which has seemed to complement the Mariners well during their run this season.
Ultimately, Naylor and his teammates are only focused on trying to win a championship right now. But after years of trying and failing to find a first baseman, it would be tough to swallow the Mariners not locking this one up when they have the chance.
