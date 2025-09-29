5 MLB All-Stars Who May Have Just Played Their Last Games With Current Teams
Sunday wasn't just the last day of the Major League Baseball regular season, but it may have been the last time we see some of the game's top players suit up for their current teams.
Players won't be able to officially change teams until the World Series concludes, but now that we've seen the last of 18 of the 30 MLB teams on the field this season, why not predict some All-Star contributors who could be on the move?
The term All-Star is intentionally vague, because we're going to use some current All-Stars, some former perennial All-Stars, and a couple of players who check both boxes. Some are about to become free agents, while others would require trades.
Pete Alonso - New York Mets 1B
After the Mets' horrific collapse, Alonso wasted no time revealing on Sunday that he would opt out of the second and final year of his contract in favor of free agency. And with no qualifying offer attached this offseason, teams outside of Queens might be more willing to open up their wallets.
Lots of teams could use 38 more home runs in the middle of their order, and although it's obvious Alonso has loved being a Met, there's no more appropriate time to leave than after a total organizational meltdown.
Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals 3B
It seems almost guaranteed that Arenado will be traded this offseason -- the eight-time All-Star acknowledged as much last week. But after his third year in a row that seemed to show serious regression, what teams will be willing to take a chance on his return to form?
At the very least, Arenado is still an above-average defender and a tremendous veteran presence in the clubhouse. Perhaps getting out of St. Louis will help reinvigorate his bat, which would make him one of the steals of the offseason.
Justin Verlander - San Francisco Giants SP
The nine-time All-Star Verlander will be 43 years old in February, and he went 4-11 for the Giants this season. But anyone who watched him pitch, especially after the All-Star break, knows he still has something left in the tank.
Almost any team would sign up for a 3.85 ERA in 152 innings from their No. 4 or 5 starter, which is all Verlander is asking to be at this point. In fact, the Giants may well want to look into re-signing him, but 29 other teams could have something to say about that.
Kris Bubic - Kansas City Royals SP
Bubic was a first-time All-Star for the Royals this year, and for much of the season, he was the driving force keeping the team's rotation on track. But with Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, and Noah Cameron under contract for next season, could he be the key to improving the team's offense?
The Royals traded starter Brady Singer last offseason with two years left under contract, so it's not crazy at all to think the same could happen to Bubic as he heads into his final year before testing free agency.
Yandy Díaz - Tampa Bay Rays 1B
No one had a more under-the-radar second half than Díaz, who was fifth in batting average (.326) and eighth in OPS (.939) after the All-Star break. He'll be under cheap team control for the next two years, and although the Rays could just as easily keep him around for all of it, there will undoubtedly be teams calling about potential trades.
This would be a tougher trade to defend than the other two suggestions on this list, as Díaz is the Rays' best overall hitter these days and isn't expensive in the slightest. But Tampa Bay rarely lets its stars get to the end of their contracts, so the situation is always worth monitoring.
