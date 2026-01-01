Mariners Predicted To Sign International Star To 5-Year, $80 Million Deal

The Seattle Mariners took a big risk at the trade deadline by acquiring Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Mariners acquired both players with the knowledge that they'd both head to free agency after the season.

Naylor re-signed with the Mariners early in the offseason, but Suárez still sat in free agency as of Wednesday.

The Mariners are going to need to re-sign or replace Suárez this winter. He's a huge piece to lose, so Seattle can't afford to walk out of free agencyt empty handed.

The staff at SportsGrid recently predicted the Mariners would replace Suárez by signing international infielder Kazuma Okamoto to a five-year, $80 million deal this winter.

Kazuma Okamoto could be the perfect replacement for Eugenio Suárez

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) fields a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"The Seattle Mariners could be an ideal landing spot. With Josh Naylor signed at first base, Seattle still has needs at second and third, creating a potential fit for Okamoto alongside a reunion with Jorge Polanco," The staff at SportsGrid wrote. "While Okamoto’s production doesn’t quite match Seiya Suzuki’s peak before his move to MLB, it is close.

"Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Cubs, and Masataka Yoshida followed with five years and $90 million in Boston. A bidding war could push Okamoto past $95 million over five years. Still, it’s more realistic that a team would secure him for five years at a slightly lower AAV, balancing guaranteed length with overall value. Okamoto’s mix of contact, power, and defense makes him a safe yet impactful addition for any MLB lineup."

Okamoto would be a huge addition for the Mariners, especially if they can add him for less than $20 million a season.

The Japanese infielder has very impressive bat to ball skills with enough power to gain the respect of big league pitchers. He's also a solid defender at both corner infield positions, though the Mariners would likely only need him at third base.

This idea makes perfect sense if the Mariners believe in Okamoto's ability to transition over to the big leagues. This is a concern with any international free agent, but Okamoto shouldn't struggle to adjust.

