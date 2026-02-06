One of the most heavily discussed arbitration hearings in baseball history reportedly concluded with an outcome that could have massive implications across the league now and in the future.

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal won his arbitration case this week and will be paid $32 million in salary for the 2026 season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Tigers reportedly filed an offer of $19 million for the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner, but the arbiters ruled in Skubal's favor.

This news also comes shortly after Detroit shocked many in the baseball world by signing former Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez to a three-year, $115 million deal. Skubal and Valdez will now be one of the most formidable southpaw pitching duos in the sport, but it's only guaranteed to last this season since Skubal is a free agent after the 2026 campaign.

With Skubal's arbitration case now in the rear-view mirror, the Tigers have some major questions to answer about their short- and long-term plans for the franchise.

Will the Tigers go all in on winning in 2026?

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; American League outfielder Max Clark (13) of the Detroit Tigers stands for the National Anthem before the game against National League at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal initially reported earlier this week that Skubal's arbitration hearing "likely will influence what the Tigers do next." But by signing one of the best free agent starters available before a verdict was even announced, Detroit seemingly signaled that the club is going all in on trying to win in what could be Skubal's final season with the team.

If the Tigers are in fact all in on this season, though, what will that look like? Will the club still pursue other available free agents ahead of opening day, or will they stand pat after the Valdez signing?

Once the season rolls around, Detroit will also need to decide how this could impact some of the team's top prospects. Will they potentially mortgage their future by trading away big-name prospects in hopes of making a splash at the trade deadline, or will they even consider calling up guys like Kevin McGonigle or Max Clark and sacrifice service time to try to win it all in 2026? Injuries could play a big role in how these questions are answered, but the Tigers could already be weighing the pros and cons of each potential scenario since they're only guaranteed one more year of Skubal.

Do the Tigers view Valdez as Skubal's future replacement atop the rotation?

Aug 20, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Could the Valdez signing also signal that the Tigers view him as the team's ace in 2027 if Skubal goes elsewhere? With the way Valdez's free agency played out this offseason, Detroit may have seized an opportunity to add an impact arm for this year, while establishing a contingency plan for next season pending Skubal's potential departure.

Skubal is widely expected to draw interest from multiple clubs next offseason in what will likely be a record-setting bidding war for the 29-year-old. It remains to be seen if the Tigers will be willing to spend possibly well over $300 million to lock up Skubal long-term. And if the team is already contemplating a scenario in which they lose out on Skubal, Valdez could very well be a win-now move while also providing security at the top of the rotation in the coming years.

Could Detroit still consider trading Skubal?

Sep 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) is congratulated by outfielder Javier Báez (28) before being relieved against the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

If, for whatever reason, Detroit's 2026 season doesn't get off to the hot start many are expecting, the team could be forced to make a tough decision on whether to trade Skubal before potentially losing him in free agency and getting nothing in return. However, it doesn't seem like the Tigers are even considering that right now, according to what an anonymous source recently told Rosenthal. But this could be a scenario that pops up if multiple big-time injuries occur or if the Tigers somehow find themselves outside of the playoff picture before the trade deadline.

It's unclear what sort of big-name prospect package would even need to be offered to get a deal done at the deadline for roughly two months of Skubal, but many World Series contenders would likely be extremely eager to add the ace to their rotation. A Skubal trade would also further complicate the likelihood of him signing with Detroit in free agency. Most Tigers fans would likely much rather think about their favorite team hoisting the trophy in the fall over the possibility of trading Skubal, but it theoretically could be a scenario Detroit faces.

