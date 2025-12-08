Mariners Reportedly Showing Interest in Diamondbacks’ 3-Time All-Star

The Seattle Mariners have been productive so far this offseason. They already re-signed Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million contract. But they still need more offense.

They could reunite with Jorge Polanco to fill the need at second base, or they could potentially make a trade. The Winter Meetings have begun, and the Mariners still have some holes to fill. A lot can happen over the next few days.

However, Adam Jude and Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times shed light on a potential trade target from the Arizona Diamondbacks, one that began his career with the Mariners back in 2015: Ketel Marte.

Mariners Showing Interest In Reunion With 3-Time All-Star

“The Mariners have expressed interest in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ star second baseman, sources say, though it’s not known if the Mariners have engaged in serious talks with the Diamondbacks,” Jude and Divish wrote.

Nothing has materialized yet, and Jude and Divish note that it could simply be the Mariners monitoring Marte’s market and seeing whether or not Arizona would be willing to trade him.

Marte spent two years with the Mariners before leaving for Arizona. He is a switch hitter with power and can play multiple infield positions, which could be a huge boost for the Mariners.

The 31-year-old is also under club control through the 2030 season, so the Mariners would have several years left with him if they decide to trade for him.

This past season, the switch-hitting second baseman hit .283/.376/.517 with 28 home runs, a 4.4 WAR, 72 RBI and an .893 OPS. He can also play a little outfield if needed.

Arizona’s asking price is likely to be pretty high, so the Mariners would have to cough up some top prospects in order to get a deal done. But it might be worth it to make this potential deal if it gets them closer to a World Series title.

They came close this past season, and an addition like Marte might get them over the hump and help them get to their first ever World Series.

It will be interesting to see what they decide to do on the trade front in the next few days. They have prospects to spare, but will they be willing to part with them to land Marte?

