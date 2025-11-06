Mariners Resurgent Star Predicted To Sign Two-Year, $26 Million Contract
Figuring out what to pay your stars in free agency is a real challenge for any front office, and the Seattle Mariners have a ton of decisions this winter.
The three biggest calls Seattle has to make are first baseman Josh Naylor, third baseman Eugenio Suárez, and second baseman Jorge Polanco. Naylor seems like the team's top target and Suárez seems somewhat likely to leave, putting Polanco squarely in the unknown.
Polanco turned down a one-year, $6 million player option for next season, hardly a surprise given his excellent bounceback campaign at the plate. Now, it's up to the open market to determine what he's truly worth.
Polanco's contract projection from ESPN
On Thursday, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel made a projection for Polanco that seems in line with other estimations of his market value, and also feels right on the borderline of what the Mariners would be willing to budget for him: two years, $26 million.
"Polanco, defensively speaking, is somewhere on the second base/third base/first base/designated hitter spectrum," wrote McDaniel. "The switch-hitter performed really well at the plate this year, ending up with near career bests in both strikeout rate and home runs.
"He doesn't offer a ton outside of when he's holding a bat in his hands, and he turns 33 years old next summer, so I think Polanco will be in the range of a two-year deal for over $10 million per year."
Not only was Polanco's 134 OPS+ in the regular season the best of his career, but he had some of the team's biggest moments in October, including two home runs against Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and the walk-off single that sent the Mariners to their first championship series since 2001.
There's some emotional attachment when it comes to a free agent like that in free agency, but the Mariners probably only have about $30 million to spend, and Naylor is likely to command more than half of that if he stays.
Signing both Naylor and Polanco could come down to whether the Mariners find a trade they like for Luis Castillo, the team's most expensive player at $24 million per year.
