Mariners Slugger Gets Massive 3-Year, $72 Million Contract Projection
The Seattle Mariners took a risk on Eugenio Suárez at the trade deadline. They swung a deal to acquire Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he was on an expiring contract. Now the star is a free agent, and it doesn't seem like the Mariners will be able to reunite with him this offseason.
The Mariners aren't the biggest market team with the biggest payroll in the league, so they likely won't be able to re-sign Suárez, Jorge Polanco, and Josh Naylor while also filling other holes on their roster. The team will likely prioritize Naylor and a few other affordable players instead of Suárez.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently projected Suárez would sign a huge three-year deal worth $72 million this offseason. Last season, Heyman was fairly accurate with his free agency predictions, so this contract might be very close to the deal that Suárez eventually signs.
Eugenio Suárez likely to leave Mariners after latest contract projection
The Mariners seem very unlikely to go after Suárez at this price tag. But if they're going to let him walk, who could sign him?
The Boston Red Sox could pursue him if they lose Alex Bregman. There's also a chance they add Suárez and move him over to first base. Adding his pop to Boston's lineup would be a huge upgrade, especially if the front office can sign him and Bregman at the same time.
The New York Mets could add Suárez in a similar situation as Boston. If they lose Pete Alonso, they could add Suárez at third base while moving Mark Vientos over to first base. They could also keep Vientos at the hot corner and play Suárez at first base.
The Detroit Tigers are expected to pursue Bregman to fill their hole at third base, but if they whiff on him, Suárez could be a solid backup plan. The same thing could be said about the Chicago Cubs, who will likely need to add some pop to their lineup if they lose Kyle Tucker.
Either way, it seems unlikely that Suárez returns to the Mariners next year.
More MLB: Mariners Slugger Projected To Sign Massive 4-Year, $90 Million Deal