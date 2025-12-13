Red Sox Targeting Mariners Slugger In Free Agency: Report

The Boston Red Sox are one of the more intriguing teams to follow in baseball right now. They play in the most competitive division, the American League East, in baseball. The New York Yankees are one of the best teams in the league and they're reportedly targeting top free agents. The Toronto Blue Jays won the AL pennant this year and they've already signed Dylan Cease to a huge deal. The Baltimore Orioles recently signed Pete Alonso, too.

The Red Sox need to make some big moves to keep pace in the division. Specifically, they need to re-sign or replace superstar third baseman Alex Bregman. Bregman opted out of his contract a few weeks ago and the Red Sox have been very involved in his free agency sweepstakes.

But they're also seemingly targeting other options besides Bregman.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive recently reported the Red Sox were targeting Seattle Mariners slugger Eugenio Suárez in free agency this offseason.

Red Sox reportedly targeting Eugenio Suárez in free agency

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox also remain interested in high-priced free agent Bo Bichette and versatile infielder Jorge Polanco, sources said late Thursday," Cotillo wrote. "Japanese corner infielder Kazuma Okamoto is also a potential fit. Free agent Eugenio Suarez, who slugged 49 homers in 2025, is one of the top power bats still available but to this point, despite poking around on him, the Red Sox have not been aggressors in his market."

The Red Sox need to find an impact bat to slot into their lineup, especially after missing out on Alonso and Kyle Schwarber. There aren't many options on the market with as much pop as Suárez.

Suárez is also bound to be much more affordable than the other top stars. Alonso and Schwarber both signed for around $150 million. Bregman is bound to sign for at least that much. There's a chance Suárez could be signed for half the price.

The Red Sox would be able to afford Suárez and a star pitcher like Michael King to bolster their pitching staff. The opportunities are endless for the Red Sox.

More MLB: Mariners' $26 Million Star At Center Of Red Sox's Free Agency Buzz