Mariners Veteran Takes Firm Stance On Josh Naylor's Free Agency
The Seattle Mariners wouldn't have achieved the success they had this season without the addition of Josh Naylor.
Not only was Naylor a key upgrade at a position the Mariners didn't have an answer (first base), but he was fantastic down the stretch and in the postseason. He gave Seattle an .831 OPS in 54 regular-season games, then a .967 mark in 12 games in the playoffs.
Now that he's headed to free agency, the 28-year-old Naylor profiles as a great long-term fit for the Mariners to keep around. But both sides have to be willing to meet each other's terms to make a deal happen.
Naylor earns strong endorsement from J.P. Crawford
What's clear, though, is that the Mariners' players love Naylor, and want him back. Shortstop J.P. Crawford gave a very optimistic quote about the former All-Star's free agency after Seattle's season ended in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.
“We talked about it, but that’s all I’m going to say,” Crawford told the media after the ALCS, per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “He loves Seattle. I love being his teammate. He’s one of the smartest baseball players I’ve ever played with. He’s a great guy … (and) a great fit.”
Though it's unlikely Crawford would trash anyone in a public setting, the fact that he was so emphatic about Naylor when the Mariners also have third baseman Eugenio Suárez and second baseman Jorge Polanco heading to the open market should mean something too.
Having Crawford's endorsement is a big deal, too. He's the longest-tenured player on the team, and the Mariners don't have a ton of veteran position players overall. It's really just Crawford, Cal Raleigh, and Julio Rodriguez that have been around for the last four years.
Everything about Naylor's responses to questions about his time in Seattle have made it clear that he enjoyed the last few months. But until his signature is on a fresh contract, the Mariners have one big question mark hanging over an offseason that will be crucial to their long-term trajectory.
