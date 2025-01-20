Masyn Winn of St. Louis Cardinals Sets Lofty Goal For Impending 2025 Season
The St. Louis Cardinals, trying to cut payroll, may not be going all-out in 2025, but young shortstop Masyn Winn is doing all he can to push the envelope of his own skillset.
Speaking at this past weekend's winter warm-up event, Winn said that he's been working on his speed and has a goal to steal 30 or 40 bases.
Cardinals reporter Derrick Goold put that out on "X:"
The 22-year-old Winn was a second round pick of the Cardinals back in the 2020 draft after playing his high school ball in Texas. He made his major league debut at the end of 2023 and became a full-time starter in 2024.
In 150 games played last season, he produced a 4.9 WAR, hitting .267 with 15 homers, 57 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He also posted a .314 on-base percentage.
Obviously he'll have a long way to go to get from 11 steals to his goal, but the Cardinals could certainly use the uptick in productivity, especially after losing Paul Goldschmidt in free agency. Furthermore, they are looking to offload Nolan Arenado's contract, which will hurt the offense even more if they succeed.
In addition to his offensive profile, Winn owns one of the best throwing arms in all of baseball.
St. Louis finished tied for second in the National League Central last season, but they were still a whopping 10.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who won the Central.
The Cubs and Reds appear to have improved this offseason, while the Cardinals have clearly taken a step back.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.