Mega Free Agent Juan Soto Goes Viral For Trolling Instagram Announcement
The rumors around free agent superstar Juan Soto are certainly swirling right now.
On Monday night, we heard that five teams have officially offered Soto a contract: The New York Mets, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On Tuesday morning, we heard that the Red Sox officially upped their initial offer to Soto in terms of years and value, but we don't know for sure what those new numbers look like.
Soto then got in on the fun later on Tuesday morning by posting a trolling video on Instagram. While revealing a new partnership with energy drink Celsius, Soto took to the podium to make it look like he was going to announce his next team, when in reality, it was just an advertisement.
Well played, Juan. You can see the post below:
Soto has the most leverage of any free agent this offseason and could command anywhere between $500-700 million. The entire offseason is predicated around what he does and nothing else will really happen until Soto puts pen to paper.
Any team that gets Soto is expected to be a contender right away, similar to how the Dodgers won the World Series after signing Shohei Ohtani last offseason.
Just 26 years old, Soto is already one of the best and most accomplished hitters in all of baseball. He's won a batting title, a World Series title and a home run derby title. He's a multi-time All-Star and a multi-time Silver Slugger who just helped the Yankees advance to the World Series.
He had 41 homers and 109 RBI.
