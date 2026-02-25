Merrill Kelly News Opens Door for Diamondbacks to Add Ex-All-Star

The Arizona Diamondbacks had a solid offseason, adding Nolan Arenado via trade and bringing back right-hander Merrill Kelly to strengthen their starting rotation. However, they got some bad news on Kelly on Wednesday.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Kelly is now on the shelf with intercostal nerve irritation. He was expected to start Opening Day for the Diamondbacks, but that is no longer possible.

Kelly wasn't the only starter they signed this offseason. They also brought back Zac Gallen for another year. But with Kelly now out, the Diamondbacks have an opportunity to add right-hander Lucas Giolito, the last big fish still available in free agency.

How Giolito fits Arizona

Sep 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Giolito enjoyed a bounce-back season with the Boston Red Sox in 2025, going 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts. He still dealt with some injuries, but put together a solid season. If he can stay healthy, he can be a solid addition for any team.

At this point, he may have to accept a one-year deal, but given that Arizona did that with Gallen, it's not a stretch to assume they could do the same for Giolito. He is a former All-Star, so he does have a solid track record.

But without having a clear timetable for Kelly, it would make sense for Arizona to invest in Giolito. He gives them the quality of arm they are looking for and can eat innings. He can also be trusted in big games if Arizona gets to that point.

It would be wise for them to act, especially without knowing how long Kelly will be out. It could take some time since it's nerve damage. In the meantime, Gallen could start Opening Day, but now both Kelly and Corbin Burnes are on the shelf, so they need to add some insurance to their rotation if they want to be in the postseason in 2026.

If Giolito can have another year like 2025, then he could be the perfect addition for Arizona as they look for more pitching. They can't afford to sit and let things play out, because it is going to take some time before they actually get Kelly back.

It will be interesting to see if they dive back into the free agent market and try to sign Giolito. Another option would be Max Scherzer, who began his career with Arizona back in 2008, but Giolito might be their best bet.