Braves Pitching Injuries Create Perfect Opportunity to Sign Former All-Star

The Atlanta Braves had a disappointing 2025 season, going 76-86 and finishing in fourth place in the National League East. They simply didn't have enough starting pitching after Max Fried left for the New York Yankees, and that ultimately led to them falling out of playoff contention relatively early in the year.

They are hoping for better results in 2026, but right-handers Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep are already on the shelf to start the year due to elbow injuries, and those can be devastating for pitchers.

They have some depth, but they could stand to add somebody. With that in mind, Lucas Giolito is still available. They have the money to spend and could use an impact starter to get back into contention.

Why Giolito makes sense for Braves

Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Giolito has dealt with his own injuries lately. He missed all of 2024 due to an internal brace procedure in his elbow, but he came back healthy in 2025, going 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts and striking out 121 batters over 145 innings of work.

He was an All-Star back in 2019 with the Chicago White Sox and was up to that standard in 2025 when healthy. He did miss a few starts.

However, he's a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm that can plug a hole for a couple of years and give the Braves the depth that they need in order to get through the 2026 season. He can also be counted on in big games and can slot next to Chris Sale and Spencer Strider in the rotation.

Even if Schwellenbach and Waldrep miss the entire year, signing somebody like Giolito could really boost their rotation and make it among the best in Major League Baseball. The Braves still do have a strong core in place and should be able to bounce back into postseason contention if all goes according to plan and everybody stays healthy.

But Giolito would be a good insurance policy in the event that Waldrep and Schwellenbach don't return later this season. Having more depth can't hurt as they try to bounce back from a very disappointing 2025 season.

The NL East is going to be a tough division, so the Braves need all the help they can get.

