Red Sox Free Agent Lucas Giolito Still Makes Sense For 3 Teams

Somehow, a pitcher who put up a 10-4 record with a 3.41 ERA remains unsigned as of Feb. 17. That's the unfortunate situation in which Lucas Giolito finds himself after a strong bounceback season with the Boston Red Sox.

There are some teams we can probably assume won't do it because they already have enough good starters (think: Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers), and others who won't because they don't want to spend any money (your Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins types).

But soon enough, with all the rotation uncertainty that already has arrived and still will increase across Major League Baseball, someone is bound to take a chance on the one-time All-Star. Here are the three best bets.

Atlanta Braves

Jun 28, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Some teams are probably scared off by some of the circumstances surrounding Giolito, like his elevated FIP and fly ball rates, or his mystery elbow pain at the end of the regular season. But the 31-year-old's elbow is undoubtedly healthier than all but about three starters in Atlanta right now.

The Braves seem to be destined to open the season without Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep, and the top three of their rotation have extensive injury histories as well. Giolito is really their last hope to add a reliable arm before the season starts, and if we had to register a guess, this could very well be where he ends up.

Minnesota Twins

Pitcher Pablo Lopez, left, walks to the dugout after taking part in live batting practice during the Minnesota Twins first full-squad workout of spring training at Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Twins ownership swore it wasn't out to tank earlier this offseason, and the club held onto starter Joe Ryan when his trade value was at its absolute peak. Then, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey was fired in January, and no one knew what direction this ship was headed.

But if we assume the news about Pablo López's elbow being partially torn means the workhorse will miss the entire season, the Twins practically need someone like Giolito if they want any chance of competing in a still very tame American League Central.

Athletics

Feb 11, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) looks on during a Spring Training workout at HoHhokum stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Putting Giolito in Sutter Health Park for half of his starts could be a recipe for a lot of home runs. But the A's hit a lot of those themselves, and as exciting as their young offense has become, their rotation still has nearly no certainties coming into the year.

Before Giolito went down for the season in 2024 with a torn UCL, he was a lock to post 160-plus innings in a year. The A's would be a smart team to take a bet on him doing that again, and at this point, it shouldn't take a multi-year deal to get that done.

