Miami Marlins’ Tim Anderson Hits Bereavement List, Won’t Get Rematch With José Ramírez
The Miami Marlins have placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the bereavement list, the team announced Friday.
Although no details have come out, the transaction implies that Anderson is dealing with the death or serious illness of an immediate family member. A player can be placed on the bereavement list for a minimum of three days or a maximum of seven days, meaning Anderson will not be active at all for the Marlins' series against the Cleveland Guardians.
Anderson is batting .188 with zero home runs, six RBI, three stolen bases, a .427 OPS and a -1.2 WAR through 48 games in 2024. He also missed time with back and thumb injuries earlier this season, as well as an illness.
Friday's game between the Marlins and Guardians was hotly anticipated in certain spheres, and Anderson's presence was a major reason why.
Back when Anderson was still with the Chicago White Sox in 2023, he instigated a benches-clearing brawl against the Guardians. Anderson threw several punches at third baseman José Ramírez, but Ramírez was the one who sent Anderson to the ground with a vicious right hook.
That incident earned Anderson a six-game suspension, although it was eventually reduced to five games. Ramírez was suspended three games before his punishment was reduced to a two-game suspension.
Chicago and Cleveland didn't play again that year, and Anderson ultimately left the White Sox in free agency.
Friday was going to mark the first game between Anderson and Ramírez since the fight, but Anderson's absence has removed that storyline from the equation. Barring a postponement this weekend, the Marlins and Guardians will not meet again in 2024.
Anderson was once one of the brightest young stars in baseball, finishing seventh in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2016. He won the AL batting title in 2019, then won a Silver Slugger and placed seventh in the AL MVP race in 2020.
From there, Anderson made the All-Star Game in both 2021 and 2022.
However, injuries cost the star shortstop the second half of the 2022 campaign, and his production fell off a cliff in 2023.
Anderson hit .318 with an .820 OPS between 2019 and 2022, averaging 22 home runs, 71 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a 5.5 WAR per 162 games in that time. In 2023, he hit .245 with one home run, 25 home runs, 13 stolen bases, a .582 OPS and a -2.0 WAR in 123 appearances.
That, plus Anderson's antics on the field and in the clubhouse, led to the White Sox letting him walk. It took the 30-year-old veteran four months to land a deal, eventually signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Marlins.
Without Anderson, Xavier Edwards will lead off and start at shortstop on Friday night. First pitch between the Marlins and Guardians is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
