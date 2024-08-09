Miami Marlins Make a Handful of Moves to Shake Up Struggling Pitching Staff
After giving up 34 runs in their series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Miami Marlins have decided to make some changes to their pitching staff.
The Marlins started off by designating right-handed pitchers Shaun Anderson and Kyle Tyler for assignment on Friday. Right-handers Emmanuel Ramirez and Darren McCaughan were also optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.
Even right-handed pitcher Xzavion Curry, who Miami claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, has been optioned to Triple-A.
As for who will take their place on the active 26-man roster, the Marlins selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Kent Emanuel from Triple-A Jacksonville. Brett de Geus, John McMillon, meanwhile, were recalled from Triple-A.
Tyler had been a member of the Marlins' starting rotation since the All-Star break, but he was 0-1 with a 7.47 ERA, .382 batting average against and a .991 OPS against in his last four starts. On the whole this season, the 27-year-old righty was 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA , 1.737 WHIP and 0.3 WAR.
Anderson, who has played for seven times in five MLB seasons, posted a 10.97 ERA and -0.6 WAR across his three outings in Miami. He had already been sent down to the minors on Tuesday, but he had to leave the 40-man roster in order to make room for Curry.
Curry, 26, made 50 appearances for the Guardians between 2022 and 2024 before they dumped him this week. In 2024, he was 0-2 with a 5.84 ERA.
Ramirez was the most effective of the pitchers who got lost their roster spots, as he owned a 4.96 ERA and 1.163 WHIP in his 12 outings. McCaughan, on the other hand, had an 8.32 ERA through three MLB relief outings.
Emanuel has appeared in five games at the MLB level this season, putting up a 6.75 ERA and 1.393 WHIP in that time. The Marlins have already designated Emanuel for assignment four times since Opening Day.
Neither de Geus or McMillon have pitched for the Marlins, but they both have MLB experience under their belts. The former played for the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021 before suiting up for the Seattle Mariners earlier in 2024, while the latter had a 2.25 ERA in four appearances for the Kansas City Royals in 2023.
The Marlins are set to open a home series against the San Diego Padres at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday night, with this new-look pitching staff now at their disposal.
