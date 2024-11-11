Fastball

Miami Marlins Make Another Addition to Staff, Hire Pedro Guerrero as Hitting Coach

In the wake of hiring Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough as their next manager, the Miami Marlins have brought hitting coach Pedro Guerrero over from the San Francisco Giants.

Sam Connon

Mar 14, 2019; Port Charlotte, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies coach Pedro Guerrero (60) watches batting practice before the start of the spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park.
Mar 14, 2019; Port Charlotte, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies coach Pedro Guerrero (60) watches batting practice before the start of the spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park. / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Marlins are set to hire Pedro Guerrero as their hitting coach, The Athletic's Katie Woo and Andrew Baggarly reported Sunday night.

Earlier on Sunday, reports surfaced that Miami would be hiring Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough as their next manager. While the move has yet to be made official, Guerrero's arrival marks the first addition to McCullough's staff.

The Marlins cleaned house when manager Skip Schumaker walked at the end of the 2024 regular season, leaving a blank slate in the dugout entering 2025. Between McCullough and Guerrero, that cupboard is no longer completely empty.

Guerrero spent the past three seasons as the San Francisco Giants' hitting coach. Gabe Kapler, who is now the assistant general manager in Miami, was San Francisco's manager for the first two years of Guerrero's tenure.

The ties between Guerrero and Kapler go back even further, as Guerrero was the hitting coach under Kapler with the Philadelphia Phillies as well. Although Kapler was only with the club in 2018 and 2019, Guerrero held the position from 2018 through 2021.

Guerrero was a bench coach in the Pioneer League before he got taken under Kapler's wing.

Before that, Guerrero was a utility infielder in the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system from 2006 to 2013. He appeared in just three games above the High-A level, and he finished his playing career batting .236 with a .638 OPS.

Guerrero, who turns 36 years old in December, oversaw a Giants offense that ranked No. 19 in OPS in 2024, a year after ranking No. 26. San Francisco had the highest OPS in the National League in 2021, but dropped to eighth upon Guerrero's arrival in 2022.

The Marlins ranked No. 26 in OPS in 2024. The Pittsburgh Pirates were the only NL squad to finish below Miami in that stat.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News