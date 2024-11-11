Miami Marlins Make Another Addition to Staff, Hire Pedro Guerrero as Hitting Coach
The Miami Marlins are set to hire Pedro Guerrero as their hitting coach, The Athletic's Katie Woo and Andrew Baggarly reported Sunday night.
Earlier on Sunday, reports surfaced that Miami would be hiring Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough as their next manager. While the move has yet to be made official, Guerrero's arrival marks the first addition to McCullough's staff.
The Marlins cleaned house when manager Skip Schumaker walked at the end of the 2024 regular season, leaving a blank slate in the dugout entering 2025. Between McCullough and Guerrero, that cupboard is no longer completely empty.
Guerrero spent the past three seasons as the San Francisco Giants' hitting coach. Gabe Kapler, who is now the assistant general manager in Miami, was San Francisco's manager for the first two years of Guerrero's tenure.
The ties between Guerrero and Kapler go back even further, as Guerrero was the hitting coach under Kapler with the Philadelphia Phillies as well. Although Kapler was only with the club in 2018 and 2019, Guerrero held the position from 2018 through 2021.
Guerrero was a bench coach in the Pioneer League before he got taken under Kapler's wing.
Before that, Guerrero was a utility infielder in the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system from 2006 to 2013. He appeared in just three games above the High-A level, and he finished his playing career batting .236 with a .638 OPS.
Guerrero, who turns 36 years old in December, oversaw a Giants offense that ranked No. 19 in OPS in 2024, a year after ranking No. 26. San Francisco had the highest OPS in the National League in 2021, but dropped to eighth upon Guerrero's arrival in 2022.
The Marlins ranked No. 26 in OPS in 2024. The Pittsburgh Pirates were the only NL squad to finish below Miami in that stat.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.