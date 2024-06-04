Miami Marlins Reportedly Designating Outfielder Avisaíl García For Assignment
The Miami Marlins have designated outfielder Avisaíl García for assignment, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday.
García inked a four-year, $53 million contract with Miami prior to the 2022 season. According to Passan, the Marlins are eating nearly $24 million of the money remaining on García's deal.
The soon-to-be 33-year-old had been on the injured list with a left hamstring strain since April 28, missing the Marlins' last 32 contests. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on May 28.
Even before his injury, García had been falling out of favor in Miami. García appeared in the Marlins' first nine games of the season – only five times as a starter, though – then played in just nine of their next 19.
García was batting .240 with two home runs, two RBI, a .635 OPS and 0.0 WAR before hitting the injured list.
Staying healthy has been a challenge for García ever since he arrived in Miami. Hamstring, back, wrist and hand injuries – as well as COVID-19 – limited García to 98 games in 2022 and 37 in 2023. In his 153 total appearances with the Marlins, García hit .217 with 13 home runs, 49 RBI, a .582 OPS and a -1.7 WAR.
García made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers back in 2012, although he was traded to the Chicago White Sox midway through 2013. He became an everyday member of Chicago's lineup by 2015 and even made the All-Star Game in 2017 after batting .330 with 18 home runs, 80 RBI, an .885 OPS and a 4.4 WAR.
From there, García spent one productive season with the Tampa Bay Rays, then two with the Milwaukee Brewers. The slugger notched career highs with 29 home runs and 86 RBI with the Brewers in 2021, right before he signed with the Marlins and watched his production drop off a cliff.
García was a .269 hitter with a .761 OPS between 2015 and 2021, averaging 23 home runs and 82 RBI per 162 games. He stayed on the field, too, appearing in 78.5% of fames in that span.
Since arriving in Miami, García has played in 39.8% of the Marlins' scheduled matchups.
García – previously the second-highest earning player on Miami's payroll – is no longer on the their 40-man roster. He will either be traded, claimed on waivers, sent down to the minors or released in the next seven days.
