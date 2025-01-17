Christian Yelich Puts Out Beautiful Tribute to Bob Uecker on Social Media
The death of longtime Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker rocked the baseball world on Thursday. He was 90 years old and called Brewers games through last season.
A true baseball lifer, Uecker was described as "one of a kind" by everyone who spoke about him. A former player, Uecker was a Hall of Fame broadcaster who called Brewers games for more than 50 years. As spring training approaches less than one month from now, his absence is being felt by everyone in the baseball world, including Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who put out a beautiful post on social media, that was relayed by the team.
"No words will really do you justice but I kind of think that's how it should be. To say you were one of one is probably an understatement, the stories you could tell, the life you lived and the way you impacted people. I always cherished our time together and just being able to listen to you talk about your life and and all you'd seen. I remember you saying that no matter how much time you have it still never feels like enough and that seems pretty true today. You'd always thank me for my friendship but the truth of it is the pleasure was all mine. I'll miss you my friend."
In addition to Yelich, tributes have poured in all over television networks and radio shows. Bob Costas was on ESPN Radio on Thursday and Brewers broadcaster Brian Anderson went on MLB Network.
The team will undoubtedly do something big for Uecker in the 2025 season and we'll have information whenever it gets announced.
