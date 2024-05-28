Milwaukee Brewers Fans Release Parody Song About Chicago Cubs Manager Craig Counsell
The Milwaukee Brewers fans at American Family Field did not give Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell the warmest welcome home on Monday, and the ill will appears to reach well beyond the ballpark.
Tim and Curt Crispy – also known as The Crispy Brothers – have carved out a niche by writing and performing parody songs about Wisconsin sports. They released a new track to the tune of Goyte's 2011 hit, "Somebody That I Used to Know," on Tuesday, poking fun at Counsell and his departure last offseason.
The song – titled "A Cubbie That We Used to Know" – is up in-full on social media and YouTube.
Counsell was the Brewers' manager from 2015 to 2023, leading Milwaukee to three NL Central titles and five postseason appearances in that span. Before that, Counsell capped off his 16-year MLB career by playing six seasons in a Brewers uniform.
Then, when his contract expired last November, Counsell jumped ship for Chicago and opted to sign a five-year, $40 million deal with the Cubs.
As the Crispy Brothers pointed out in their song, the New York Mets were the early favorites to land Counsell once he hit the open market. The division rival Cubs turned out to be a far more frustrating destination for Counsell, though, at least in the eyes of Brewers fans.
The Crispy Brothers filmed their music video at Craig Counsell Park, a Little League field in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin – Counsell's hometown. When news of Counsell leaving first came out, fans flocked to the park and vandalized the sign, which features prominently in The Crispy Brothers' video.
Through two months of regular season action, the Brewers and new manager Pat Muprhy sit in first place in the NL Central at 31-22. Counsell and the Cubs, meanwhile, are 4.5 games back at 27-27.
Milwaukee defeated Chicago on Monday, opening their four-game series with a 5-1 win.
