Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Brandon Woodruff Says He Doesn't Know if He'll Be Healthy For Opening Day
Speaking to MLB.com earlier this week, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff says he isn't sure if he'll be ready to pitch by the time Opening Day rolls around. He's recovering from shoulder surgery that cost him the entire 2024 season.
He's throwing light bullpens but is not facing hitters at this point.
“I honestly can't answer that question, but I can tell you my mindset is to get ready for that,” he said. “I'm preparing to go and pitch, whether that's in New York [the site ofMilwaukee’s opening series against the Yankees], whether I'm on the back end of the rotation, who knows?
The 31-year-old is 46-26 lifetime with a 3.10 ERA. He's a two-time All-Star who finished fifth in the National League Cy Young voting in 2021. For years, he paired with Corbin Burnes to make up one of the most dynamic top of the rotations in all of baseball. Burnes was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles last offseason and just signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks now.
The Brewers are coming off a season in which they won the National League Central by a whopping 10 games, but if they are going to do it again, they'll likely need a big contribution from Woodruff.
Aaron Civale, Nestor Cortes, Tobias Myers and Freddy Peralta seem to be sure things in the Brewers rotation, with Woodruff hoping to gain the fifth spot by the time the regular season rolls around.
Woodruff was recently given +3500 odds to win the National League Cy Young Award.
