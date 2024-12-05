Milwaukee Brewers Rookie Jackson Chourio Loses in Venezuelan Home Run Derby
It may be the offseason for Major League Baseball, but some of our favorite baseball players are still playing around the globe.
Earlier this week, Milwaukee Brewers sensation Jackson Chourio lost to Arizona Diamondbacks star Eugenio Suarez in a home run derby in their native Venezuela.
Despite the derby loss, it's been a banner year for Chourio, who has become one of the best young players in baseball at just the age of 20.
Entering the 2024 season as the No. 2 overall prospect in the game, Chourio put together an incredible rookie year. He hit .275 in the regular season with 21 homers, 79 RBI and 22 stolen bases. He finished third in a stacked Rookie of the Year competition in the National League and was battling it out until the very end with Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) and Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres).
The Brewers won the National League Central in 2024, advancing to the wild card round of the playoffs before losing to the New York Mets. The team should still be strong in 2025, but given that they are expected to lose Willy Adames in free agency, Chourio will need to grow even further over the offseason so he can shoulder a bigger load next season.
He'll pair with Christian Yelich, Brice Turang, Sal Frelick and Rhys Hoskins to make up the nucleus of the offensive roster next season, and they'll have to figure out how they are going to try to replace the MVP-caliber production from Adames.
