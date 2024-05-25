Milwaukee Brewers Trade Veteran Relief Pitcher Thyago Vieira to Baltimore Orioles
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded relief pitcher Thyago Vieira to the Baltimore Orioles, the Orioles announced Saturday afternoon.
Minor league pitcher Garrett Stallings is headed back to Milwaukee as part of the deal. Pitching prospect Aneuris Rodriguez, meanwhile, is joining Vieira in going from the Brewers to the Orioles.
Vieira made 16 appearances out of Milwaukee's bullpen this season. The 31-year-old Brazilian had a 5.64 ERA, 1.701 WHIP, 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings and -0.1 WAR.
He most recently took the mound on May 19 against the Houston Astros.
Vieira previously played for the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox, back before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Orioles' bullpen features two big names in late-inning roles in Craig Kimbrel and Yannier Cano. All-Star closer Félix Bautista, meanwhile, is out for the year.
Beyond their high-leverage relievers, Baltimore has gotten solid contributions out of veterans Keegan Akin, Jacob Webb, Danny Coulombe, Mike Baumann and Dillon Tate. With Cionel Pérez struggling and Albert Suárez filling in as a starter amid other injuries, though, there is room for the Orioles to make moves around the margins.
Bringing in a19-year-old righty Aneuris Rodriguez also gives Baltimore a flier, as well as some depth at the lower levels of their organization. He is 2-3 with a 3.67 ERA, 1.248 WHIP and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in his minor league career, only making appearances at the Rookie levels.
To land Vieira and Rodriguez, the Orioles had to part ways with Stallings. The 26-year-old was 0-1 with a 5.67 ERA, 1.630 WHIP and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with Triple-A Norfolk this season.
In 88 career minor league outings – 64 of which have been starts – Stallings is 27-23 with a 5.41 ERA, 1.373 WHIP and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
