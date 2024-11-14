Minnesota Twins Could Move Reliever Griffin Jax into Starting Rotation
According to Minnesota Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler, the organization could end up moving reliever Griffin Jax to the starting rotation.
Mike Ferrin of the MLB Network had the news on social media, saying that Tingler made note of this on the network. It's far from a definite but it's noteworthy no matter what. With the Twins in financial disarray over television revenue and possible ownership changes, they likely can't go out in free agency and acquire big-name starting pitchers, so if they truly desire to improve the rotation, moving Jax into it might be one of their only ways to get real impact.
Of course, if the Twins were to move Jax into the rotation, they'd be weakening the bullpen. Armed with an upper-90s fastball, Jax went 5-5 this past season with a 2.03 ERA. He struck out 95 batters in 71.0 innings.
A four-year veteran, Jax has spent his entire career in Minnesota. He came up as a starter, starting 14 games in his rookie year (2021). Lifetime, he's 22-24 with a 3.99 ERA. That rookie season saw him have an ERA of 6.37 but he's been exponentially better since moving to the bullpen full-time in 2022. He has paired with Jhoan Duran to make a back-end tandem.
If the Twins were to entertain moving Jax into the rotation, perhaps they could count on Justin Topa to pick up the slack in the bullpen. They acquired the righty in a trade with the Seattle Mariners last offseason, but he missed nearly the entire season.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: