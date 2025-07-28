Minnesota Twins Reportedly Begin Sell-Off, Trade Key Piece to American League Contender
UPDATE, 4:15 p.m. ET: Jeff Passan of ESPN reports there was an additional piece in the deal.
Full trade, per ESPN sources:
Detroit receives: RHP Chris Paddack and RHP Randy Dobnak
Minnesota receives: C/1B Enrique Jimenez
Dobnak is under team control through 2027. He's made just one appearances this year, pitching to a 1.69 ERA. A five-year veteran, he's 9-12 lifetime.
4:10 p.m. ET: The Minnesota Twins, mired in a 50-55 season, have begun their sell-off in advance of the trade deadline, which is coming on Thursday, July 31.
The Twins traded veteran starting pitcher Chris Paddack to the division-rival Detroit Tigers for a minor leaguer, per reports on Monday. Robert Murray of Fansided reports that Enrique Jimenez is going back to Minnesota.
Paddack, 29, is in the final year of his contract and will hit free agency over the winter. He's struggled this season with regards to his win-loss record (3-9), but he's got a respectable enough 4.95 ERA. He's struck out 83 batters in 111.0 innings.
There's no guarantee how exactly Detroit will use him, but it stands to reason that he'll be in the starting rotation alongside Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty. A seven-year veteran of the San Diego Padres and Twins, Paddack looked like a future ace when he debuted in 2019. He went 9-7 that season in San Diego, making 26 starts, however, he's never won that many games in a season since.
He was traded to the Twins in 2022 and missed most of the season with Tommy John surgery, returning to make just two appearances in 2023.
Lifetime, he's 30-33 with a 4.49 ERA. Beyond him, the Twins have several other desirable trade pieces including relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, as well as infielder Willi Castro.
The Twins will be back in action on Monday night when they host the Boston Red Sox at Target Field.
First pitch is 7:40 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
SKENES IS UNREAL! Paul Skenes is making rarely before seen history for the Pirates, doing it on both a season-long and career-long level. CLICK HERE:
REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: Though it came in a loss, Shohei Ohtani continued to change baseball history on Saturday night. CLICK HERE:
CLASE ON LEAVE: Emmanuel Clase, the superstar closer for the Cleveland Guardians, is on administrative leave now after being locked up in a gambling investigation.