Minnesota Twins Fans React on "X" to Thad Levine Leaving His Post as General Manager
Minnesota Twins general manager Thad Levine has stepped away from the organization after the team failed to make the playoffs in 2024.
Per the organization:
“After eight seasons of significant contributions and leadership, Thad Levine will depart the Minnesota Twins organization to pursue new challenges and opportunities, both inside and outside of baseball.”
The Twins were well-positioned for a playoff run and were even challenging the Cleveland Guardians for the American League Central lead in late August, but they ultimately went 13-27 down the stretch. It's a huge disappointment for a Twins team that advanced to the ALDS a year ago and thought they were in position to go further this year.
While not an excuse, the Twins did have payroll constraints this year due to ongoing television revenue issues. They let Sonny Gray go in free agency, traded Jorge Polanco and were forced to make measured upgrades to the roster. Carlos Santana, for example, ended up working out well.
After the news was made public, Minnesota fans reacted on social media. There were several fans more frustrated with ownership than with Levine.
Per Jeffrey Clark:
I'll translate this for everyone
"Thad Levine got tired of the Pohlads penny pinching and knows they will never have a chance to win a title if they are the owners. So, I'm out"
Until the Pohlads are gone, this team will go nowhere. I encourage everyone out there to not purchase any tickets, don't go to any games, don't buy any merchandise, until they're forced to sell the team.
Good for him. Huge loss for Minnesota. Just shows how unwilling the owners are to work to put a successful team on the field.
