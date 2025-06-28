Cleveland Guardians Elite Closer Mentioned In Trade Rumors
The Cleveland Guardians approach the midway point of their season with a 40-40 record, putting them in an uncertain position.
Though they're in second place in the AL Central, the Tigers hold a 9.5 game lead in first place and have shown no signs of slowing down. But the Guardians are also just 1.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot, 3.5 games out of the second and five games out of the first – behind the Mariners, Blue Jays and Rays.
With a couple moves at the trade deadline – like a bat or two to boost a lineup that ranks 25th in MLB in runs per game – it wouldn't take much for the Guardians to get back in playoff position for the seventh time in the last 10 years. The pitching staff could use some help, too, but they're not far off as a team.
Perhaps the most difficult decision they'll have to make is whether to keep or trade star closer Emmanuel Clase. After leading MLB in saves for three straight seasons from 2022-24, Clase got off to an uncharacteristic start in 2025.
In March and April, he gave up 10 earned runs in 13.1 innings. That was shocking to see, given that Clase allowed just five earned runs across 74.1 innings during the 2024 regular season before fading in the playoffs. The two-time AL Reliever of the Year has turned his season around lately, though, allowing just three earned runs over his last 21.1 innings.
Clase is under club control through the 2028 season, giving him immense value for Cleveland moving forward, as well as on the trade market. If the Guardians don't think they can really compete this season, it could prove wise to flip Clase for a massive haul that would help various parts of the roster for years to come.
MLB Network insider Jon Morosi recently shared his thoughts on a potential Clase trade.
“I would say right now, the odds are still against a Clase trade this year at the deadline. But I want to make this point – his trade value is all the way back," Morosi said. "It was a turbulent October for him. Look at what he has done since the start of May. So those October struggles, they continued over into the season, but his value now is all the way back."
"The other reason why is value is all the way back is he's under control for three years, three, after this one, including some very affordable club options for one of the most dynamic relief pitchers in Major League Baseball. That cut fastball is back at 99 miles and hour, almost un-hittable. He had a tremendous inning against the Toronto Blue Jays this week."
"So I would say for all those reasons, he's among the most valuable, and therefore the hardest closers to trade in MLB. But what I'll add on all this is because so many teams are in it, in the race, it could create a scenario where, because there's scarcity of supply, that a team that really needs a closer – maybe it's the Phillies, maybe it's even the Dodgers when you consider the amount of their injuries this season – that perhaps a team will overwhelm the Guardians. The Guardians are one of those teams that even when they're in at least hold or buy mode, they always keep an open ear because of their financial situation. So again, unlikely I think. Unlikely that Clase will get moved, but the circumstances do make me wonder if a team is going to overwhelm the Guardians."
