Tarik Skubal Showed Why He’s the AL Cy Young Favorite With Dominant Outing vs. Twins
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal continued his strong campaign to win the Cy Young award for a second straight year on Sunday evening against the Minnesota Twins.
Skubal pitched seven shutout innings at home, totaling a career-high 13 strikeouts. He also became the first Tigers pitcher in history to record at least 13 strikeouts in a game, and allow no more than one hit. This was the third time Skubal's thrown 13 strikeouts in a single game, via Sarah Langs.
Out of his 93 pitches, 67 of them were strikes. He walked one batter and only gave up one hit. His final strike thrown in Sunday's game was a 100-mph fastball—pretty incredible. By the end of his night, Skubal had gotten his season ERA down all the way to 2.15.
Skubal is leading MLB with 138 strikeouts over 109 innings pitched. He is the favorite to win the AL Cy Young award with -260 odds, via ESPN. If he continues on how he's performing now, he'll be able to lock up the award for a second consecutive year.