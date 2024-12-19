Fastball

Minnesota Twins Have Reportedly Listened to Trade Offers For All-Star Pablo Lopez

Lopez is under contract for the next three years at a very affordable rate.

Brady Farkas

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) tips his cap as he leaves the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Target Field on Aug 30.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) tips his cap as he leaves the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Target Field on Aug 30. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to noted MLB Insider Jeff Passan, the Minnesota Twins have listened to trade offers this offseason for All-Star Pablo Lopez.

The Twins have listened on right-hander Pablo Lopez, and if free agent pitching prices remain stratospheric, perhaps they'll go beyond the listening stage.

On the surface, that's very surprising considering that Lopez is the ace of the staff. Why would the Twins, a team that narrowly missed the playoffs and has aspirations of competing, do that? Well, when you look under the hood, it's easy to see why. Lopez is owed a very modest $63-ish million over the next three years, making him imminently more affordable that someone like Blake Snell (5/$182) or Max Fried ($218 million). Corbin Burnes could sign a deal worth $240 million or more, which makes Lopez's deal seem like a steal. That could turn several teams to the trade market and raise the price of a return for Lopez.

It's the same reason why the Seattle Mariners are known to be listening to offers for All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo.

The 28-year-old Lopez is a seven-year veteran of the Miami Marlins and Twins, going 54-49 lifetime with a 3.91 ERA. He's coming off a year in which he went 15-10 with a 4.08. Lopez made the All-Star Game with Minnesota in 2023 and started Game 1 of the American League playoffs that year also.

The Twins currently have Lopez, Joe Ryan, Simeon Woods-Richardson, Chris Paddack, Bailey Ober and Zebby Mattews as rotation options heading into spring training.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News