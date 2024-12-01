Minnesota Twins Legend Johan Santana Set For Latin Baseball Hall of Fame Induction
Minnesota Twins legend Johan Santana is set for induction into the Latin Baseball Hall of Fame, which will happen on Monday, Dec. 2.
A native of Venezuela, Santana is going into the Hall of Fame alongside several other legends as well.
Per Hector Gomez on social media:
Johan Santana and his family are already in Punta Cana, DR, where tomorrow he will be inducted into the Latin Baseball Hall of Fame along with Alex Rodriguez, Andruw Jones, Alfonso Soriano and Felix Hernandez.
The 45-year-old Santana spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Twins and the New York Mets. In eight years with Minnesota, he went 93-44, posting a 3.22 ERA. He won 139 games overall in his career, also tossing a no-hitter with New York.
He was a four-time All-Star and a two-time Cy Young winner, both of which came with Minnesota, in 2004 and 2006. He earned MVP votes in two different seasons in Minnesota and also won a Gold Glove in 2007.
Santana also helped the Twins get to the playoffs in four different seasons, going 1-3 with a 3.97 ERA over 11 appearances. The organization advanced to the ALCS back in 2002, which is the last time they've been that far in the playoffs.
He is also a member of the Twins Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2018.
Santana is certainly going into this Hall of Fame alongside a strong group of company. Hernandez is a former Cy Young winner himself, spending his whole career with the Mariners. Rodriguez is one of the greatest players in baseball history, though his career is marred by steroid use. Soriano was a seven-time All-Star and Jones is one of the best defensive outfielders we've ever seen.
