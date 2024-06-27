Minnesota Twins' Player Goes Viral After Falling Down During Swing-and-Miss
The Minnesota Twins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Wednesday night, which is great news for Twins' player Willi Castro.
Why? Because the Twins victory means people won't be talking quite as much about the ridiculous swing that Castro put on a pitch in the first inning of the game.
Castro went viral on social media for this swing-and-miss against a Ryne Nelson changeup. @CodifyBaseball posted the video of it:
maybe the greatest changeup in baseball history
Basketball players who fall down while playing defense often get the brunt of laughter from fans, but that's the good stuff right there. However, Castro got the last laugh as he went 2-for-4 for the night with two RBI. He's now hitting .274 this season with an .814 OPS and has played well with Edouard Julien being sent back down to Triple-A.
The 27-year-old is in his sixth big league season with the Detroit Tigers and Twins. He's been with Minnesota since 2023 and is a lifetime .253 hitter. This season, he's got seven homers and 26 RBI.
Even though Nelson made him look silly on that pitch, it wasn't a great performance by him. The righty went 3.2 innings, allowing 10 hits and six earned runs. He had three strikeouts and is now 5-6 on the year.
Minnesota is now 44-36 on the year and occupies the second wild card spot in the American League. They are in second place in the American League Central.
Minnesota and Arizona will finish out their series on Thursday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. ET.
