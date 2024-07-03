Minnesota Twins Set to Promote Top Prospect, According to Reports
According to a report from Declan Goff of SKOR North, the Minnesota Twins are set to call up top prospect Brooks Lee.
Per Goff on social media:
I'm hearing Brooks Lee is being called up to the #MNTwins, sources tell me and @DWolfsonKSTP. No word yet if he'll be in tonight's starting lineup.
Lee is the No. 2 prospect in the organization and the No. 13 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com. The 23-year-old shortstop was drafted No. 8 overall by the Twins in the 2022 MLB Draft. He played his college ball at Cal Poly and has appeared for Team USA. He also played summer ball in the prestigious Cape Cod League.
He's played at three different minor league levels this year, hitting .350 in total through 30 games. With Triple-A St. Paul, he's hitting .329 with seven homers, 21 RBI and one stolen base.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The switch-hitting Lee entered pro ball with a reputation for having an advanced approach and impressive contact skills, and he did nothing to dampen that evaluation during his first full season, striking out in just 16 percent of his plate appearances while walking nearly 10 percent of the time. He can make hard contact from both sides of the plate, though he drove the ball more as a left-handed hitter in 2023. He’ll never sell out for power, but more pop should show up in games as he continues to physically mature, add strength and make adjustments.
The Twins are currently 48-37 on the season and are in second place in the American League Central. They currently occupy the No. 2 spot in the American League wild card picture and advanced to the ALDS a season ago before losing to the Houston Astros.
The Twins will play the division-rival Tigers on Wednesday night at 8:10 p.m. ET.
