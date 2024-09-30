MLB Announces Return to Old Uniform Fabric, Team-Specific All-Star Jerseys
The beginning of the 2024 MLB season was mired in controversy surrounding new uniforms, drawing widespread criticism from fans, players and pundits alike.
Now, with the postseason about to get underway, the league has finally revealed what they plan to do to address those concerns.
MLB announced on Monday that "changes are in the works" for home and road uniforms beginning next season. Most notably, there will be a return to previously-used materials, as requested by the players.
The Nike Vapor Premier jersey design was introduced in 2024, and it didn't take long for people to start trashing the Fanatics-produced uniforms. Some said the material felt cheap, while others simply mocked the transparency of the pants and the knockoff-esque numbers and letters.
MLB, the MLB Players Association, Nike and Fanatics joined forces to conduct a leaguewide survey on the uniforms, spurring them to change directions heading into 2025.
In addition to changing jersey materials, the league will be reverting to full pant customization, larger lettering and embroidered sleeve patches.
Every team's road grey uniforms will be made from the 2023 fabric when 2025 Spring Training rolls around, but "production timelines" will prevent a full reset from happening in time for next season. Instead, the league assured that all uniforms will be made from the previous materials by 2026.
All of that information was buried under a flashier uniform announcement from MLB – a long-anticipated one in regards the All-Star Game.
Since 2021, players have worn unique, one-off uniforms for the All-Star Game. Starting in 2025, however, players will go back to wearing their own team's uniforms, as was the case from the 1930s through 2019.
MLB confirmed that players would also wear their team's primary home uniforms in the Home Run Derby. There will still be special All-Star uniforms worn during Gatorade Workout Day, and All-Stars not competing in the Home Run Derby will wear them that night as well.
New Era is currently designing a cap for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, which is set to take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
