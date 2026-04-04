MLB Fans Need to Pay Attention to Yankees Right Now

The New York Yankees' starting rotation can do no wrong right now.

It has been talked about over and over at this point, but that's because they just keep making more Major League Baseball history. When you see things, like what the Yankees are doing right now, it's important to talk about them in the grand context of the game itself.

New York faced off against the Miami Marlins on Friday afternoon and came out on top, 8-2. The Marlins don't sound like much, but they entered the contest tied with New York for the best record in baseball at 5-1. We actually had Miami ranked as the No. 5 team in baseball after one week and New York at No. 1 on our first power rankings of the season. It didn't matter, though. The Yankees continued to dominate. Will Warren went six innings and allowed two earned runs. The bullpen was good and didn't allow a run.

With the two runs allowed to Miami, now the Yankees have allowed just eight total on the season. MLB's Sarah Langs noted that this is tied for the lowest total through seven games in Major League Baseball with the 2002 San Francisco Giants and 1993 Atlanta Braves.

The Yankees are making MLB history on a daily basis

Apr 3, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren (29) looks back during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Yankees have allowed eight runs this season, tied for the fewest by a team in its first 7 games in MLB history, with the 2002 Giants and 1993 Braves," Langs wrote.

The Yankees got a lot of flack throughout the offseason for really not doing that much, outside of retaining Cody Bellinger. The Yankees had a good year in 2025 and seemingly think they're going to be very good in 2026 as is, especially when Gerrit Cole returns.

Teams around the league should be afraid of this team right now. The Yankees are on a run that you just simply don't see. Eight runs in seven games to begin a season is insane and is something we haven't seen around baseball since 2002, as Langs pointed out. We've seen great pitching staffs. We've seen dominant runs. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the most talented team in baseball, but they didn't do this. The Seattle Mariners have been known for great pitching for years at this point, but again, they didn't do this.

There was a time when the Detroit Tigers had a rotation with Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Rick Porcello, Aníbal Sánchez, Drew Smyly, and don't forget about David Price back in 2014. They didn't do this.

Major League Baseball history is being made on a daily basis right now over in New York and fans around the league — even if you don't like the Yankees — should know about it.