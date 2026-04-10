MLB Fans React to Viral Moment as Ichiro Statue Breaks

The Seattle Mariners revealed a statue outside of franchise legend and Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki on Friday at T-Mobile Park, but things didn't go as planned, to say the least.

Seattle revealed the statue on Friday afternoon but there was a bit of a malfunction while pulling a tarp off of it. Legends were in the house, including Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and John Stanton. When the tarp came off, though, so too did part of the bat.

A Viral Moment Seattle Didn't Want To Have

Feb 12, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; Former Seattle Mariners player Ichiro Suzuki looks on during a Spring Training workout at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The formal unveiling of Ichiro Suzuki’s statue here at T-Mobile Park, with the reveal featuring Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and John Stanton. pic.twitter.com/fcacaAtpYY — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 10, 2026

You certainly don't see that every day. Suzuki had a hilarious response and brought up New York Yankees Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera in the process, as transcribed by Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

Again, this isn't something you see every day and fans around the league responded to the viral moment.

Kind of buried the lede here. https://t.co/gK1zIxoGOc — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) April 10, 2026

The bat broke?! Must be a good sign for the offense tonight. https://t.co/JKZpGOfeuz — Brady Farkas (@RefuseToLosePod) April 10, 2026

Welp, curses are meant to be broken too 🤗 https://t.co/YlgX5wP3le — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) April 10, 2026

LMAO BRO HOW DOES THIS EVEN HAPPEN😭😭 https://t.co/Qz2ltcfXYo — Blake Snell Enjoyer (@SnellEnjoyer) April 10, 2026

Yikes, the bat broke while pulling the cover off. Not a great omen. https://t.co/6cOYQIrWZm — Josh Gitt (@joshgitt1987) April 10, 2026

Seattle and Detroit in a battle right now for worst vibes in the AL. https://t.co/7O7QCBtHrA — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) April 10, 2026

Seattle can’t do anything right bro I’m dead😭😭😭 https://t.co/qvLAWgXbPz — proud ranger fan (@RangerApologist) April 10, 2026

Police have identified this man as the culprit https://t.co/qqp835zgPA pic.twitter.com/NzheWWVl7r — Moneyball Memes 💰⚾️ (@MoneyballMemes) April 10, 2026

This feels very Marlins.



Not this time. 🔥 https://t.co/C2Vax7MXk0 — Peter Pratt 🍷 (@MiamiMarlins_UK) April 10, 2026

Somewhere Mariano Rivera is smiling https://t.co/BSJrIFVL36 — Conor Maguire (@cmaguire2008) April 10, 2026

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOO THE MOST MARINERS THING EVER JUST HAPPENED https://t.co/mDpV5EoqzI — Alex (@LilUziAlex_) April 10, 2026

When life gives you lemons, be the Mariners social media team https://t.co/osiVYrtDpW — SleeperMariners (@SleeperMariners) April 10, 2026

Ichiro would still find a way to get a few knocks with this bat. https://t.co/5rkYG1EH5s — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 10, 2026

Astros fans know - you should always have a leaf blower ready. https://t.co/9XxFZXxfuT — Flemish Ed (@FlemishEdwin) April 10, 2026

this sums up the mariners pretty well actually https://t.co/rXBjTOhLCP — haon (@haonsregge) April 10, 2026

The Mariners quickly became the biggest story in Major League Baseball, but not for the right reason. Fortunately, the club had a pretty funny response to the statue malfunction themselves.

Breaking: We’ve updated tonight’s Ichiro Replica Statue giveaway. pic.twitter.com/EcFfkaAUd6 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 10, 2026

Each year, there are always wacky stories that come out of nowhere. This is certainly one that is going to be remembered over the course of the 2026 season. We're just two weeks into the season and we've already seen a statue break for a league legend. It's going to be hard to top this story throughout the campaign.

It doesn't help that the Mariners' offense has been brutal so far this season. Seattle is riding a league-high five-game losing streak and the club has scored the second-fewest runs in the league through two weeks with just 40 through 13 games. It's never great to have the offense go ice-cold, but a broken bat on a statue during that? That's fuel for jokes. Frankly, it'd be more difficult to write a better joke.

The Mariners' rotation has been carrying the load so far this season. Seattle has the seventh-best starting rotation ERA in baseball at 2.92. That's ahead of teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers, among others. The rotation is doing its job, but the offense has struggled. Mix that with a broken bat on Ichiro's statue and you have nightmare fuel for the organization and jokes galore among baseball fans across the league.

On the bright side, it appears as though the statue has been fixed.

Latest update on Ichiro’s statue… pic.twitter.com/olNRLo3BkV — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 10, 2026

That doesn't remove the viral moment for Seattle across teh league, though.