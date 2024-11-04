MLB Fans Were Left Very Confused After Post on "X" Regarding Former Toronto Blue Jays Star
Major League Baseball fans were left in bewilderment on Monday over a post on "X" from Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Nightengale posted the following:
The Hall of Fame announces
this year’s Classic era committee ballot.
The electees will be announced Dec. 8
Dick Allen
Ken Boyer
Josh Donaldson
Steve Garvey
Vic Harris
Tommy John
Dave Parker
Luis Tiant
Nightengale meant to type "John Donaldson," who was a player from the Negro Leagues, but many fans had questions and comments about "Josh Donaldson," the former MVP winner who announced his retirement earlier this season.
You can see some of the responses from fans below:
Josh Donaldson played for seven different teams over the course of his career with the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers.
A lifetime .261 hitter, he was a three-time American League All-Star (2014-2016). He won the 2015 American League MVP as a member of the Blue Jays when he hit .297 with 41 homers and an AL-best 123 RBI. He received MVP votes in six different seasons.
He retired with 279 career home runs and 816 RBI. Unfortunately, injuries and lack of ability to hit for average hurt him at the end of his career. He compiled just a .222 and .152 average in his final two seasons.
Donaldson was also an integral part of playoff teams for the Athletics, Blue Jays and Yankees. He got to the ALCS with the Blue Jays in two different seasons and got there with the Yankees as well. He hit .247 for his career in the playoffs and socked five home runs.
Nicknamed the 'Bringer of Rain,' Donaldson closed out his career with a trip to the playoffs with the Brewers in 2023.
John Donaldson spent five years playing with the Kansas City Monarchs. He hit .296 for his career with 118 RBI and 29 stolen bases. He spent two of those years as a pitcher, going 6-9 with a 4.14 ERA.
