MLB Hot Stove: Milwaukee Brewers Offseason Additions and Subtractions

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired all-stars William Contreras and Jesse Winker via trade over the winter. Here's a look at all of the Brewers' 2022-2023 offseason moves.

The Milwaukee Brewers have had an interesting offseason.

President of baseball operations David Stearns stepped down from his position, with Matt Arnold elevating from general manager to take over for Stearns.

The Brewers didn't spend much in free agency. The only noteworthy Major League free agent they signed was starting pitcher Wade Miley.

The Brewers were however active in the trade market. They dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three pitchers. They acquired all-star catcher William Contreras from the Atlanta Braves, as part of a three-team deal centered around catcher Sean Murphy. They also grabbed Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Kolten Wong. Winker could be in line for a bounce-back season in 2023.

Here's a quick summary of the Brewers' offseason moves:

Free Agents Lost: RHP Brad Boxberger, LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Trevor Gott, OF Andrew McCutchen, C Omar Narvaez, 3B Jace Peterson

Free Agents Added: LHP Wade Miley

Trades:

Traded 2B Esteury Ruiz to the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade in which they acquired C William Contreras, RHP Joel Payamps and RHP Justin Yeager.

Traded cash to Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Bryse Wilson.

Traded 2B Kolten Wong and cash to Seattle Mariners for LF Jesse Winker and 3B Abraham Toro.

Traded OF Hunter Renfroe to Los Angeles Angels for RHP Janson Junk, RHP Elvis Peguero and LHP Adam Seminaris.

