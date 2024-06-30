MLB Insider Details Major Plans For Toronto Blue Jays as Trade Deadline Nears
As rumors swirl about the future of the Toronto Blue Jays, MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today has some answers.
The Jays, who enter play on Sunday at 38-44 and in last place in the American League East, plan to be sellers at the trade deadline - but not full sellers.
Per Nightengale in his Sunday Notebook:
The Blue Jays, whose season is already on the brink, plan to place starter Yusei Kikuchi, catcher Danny Jansen, reliever Yimi Garcia, DH Justin Turner and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the trade block. Yet, they still want to make one last run with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. They should be staying until at least this winter, if not next summer.
That's big news, for sure. In putting Jansen, Kikuchi, Turner, Kiermaier and Garcia on the block, Toronto is seemingly willing to move any player not under contract beyond 2024. By keeping Bichette and Guerrero Jr., they are showing that they are not fully giving up on the season - and that they even could run it back next year.
Furthermore, keeping those two stars would allow Toronto to try to lock up one or both to a contract extension this offseason. Bichette has struggled mightily this year, hitting just .233 with four home runs and battling injury. Guerrero Jr. has fared better, hitting .296 with 13 homers and 50 RBI. He's a multi-time All-Star and would be highly desirable on the market if or when he is put there.
The Blue Jays will take on the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon at 1:37 p.m. ET.
