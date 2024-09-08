MLB Insider Says Toronto Blue Jays Could Shake Up Front Office After Disappointing Year
The Toronto Blue Jays are likely to finish last in the American League East this season, and changes could be coming as a result.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Blue Jays could be in the market for a new general manager. He made note of it on Sunday afternoon, saying there could be a front office restructuring.
The Toronto Blue Jays could possibly shift GM Ross Atkins to a different role after failing to make the playoffs, but there’s no indication he will be dismissed.
For some Blue Jays fans, that likely isn't enough, but it could be a start toward getting the Jays back to postseason contention. Nightengale made no mention of the future for manager John Schneider, who is also likely on the hot seat.
Toronto has made the playoffs in each of the last two years and three of the last four, although they will miss it this year. However, they've failed to win even a single playoff game and have wasted an opportunity with both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette when they are at an affordable rate. Furthermore, Toronto has spent big on guys like Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios, only to not see the desired results.
The Blue Jays entered play on Sunday at 68-75 overall. They will finish out a series with the Atlanta Braves at 1:35 p.m. ET. Rookie Yariel Rodriguez is on the mound against National League Cy Young favorite Chris Sale. Rodriguez is 1-6 with a 4.61 ERA this year.
