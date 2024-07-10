MLB Insider Paints Grim Picture For Toronto Blue Jays with Regards to Stars Futures
The Toronto Blue Jays are already in a bad way, sitting in last place in the American League East as we head toward the All-Star break.
And according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, it could very well get worse. Speaking on Wednesday, Heyman indicated that the team could sell off key pieces like Yusei Kikuchi and Chris Bassitt at the trade deadline. While he did say that he didn't think Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette would be traded, he painted a grim picture there too. Heyman indicated that the team and those players have never gotten close to a contract extension and that he doesn't think that the Jays will be able to sign them before free agency, which comes after the 2025 season.
That all just leads you to wonder that if the Jays can't re-sign them, perhaps they could trade them in the offseason and try to extract some value out of them heading into the final year of their rookie deals. Heyman said it would behoove Toronto to listen to offers on their two stars and that a team like the Dodgers could benefit from Bichette while Houston or Seattle could benefit from landing Guerrero Jr.
Heading into play on Wednesday night, Guerrero Jr. is hitting .291 with 13 homers and 52 RBI. He's got an OPS of .821.
Bichette is having a very down year by his standards and seems less moveable at the moment. He's hitting .223 with just four homers and 30 RBI. He's got five stolen bases.
The Blue Jays play the Giants on Wednesday night.
