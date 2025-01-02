MLB Insider Describes How New York Mets Could Re-Sign Star Slugger Pete Alonso
While Pete Alonso and the New York Mets are reportedly far apart on a deal, one MLB insider thinks a reunion is still very much in the cards.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal joined Alanna Rizzo on Thursday's episode of "Fair Territory," breaking down a handful of major storylines at the point in the offseason. One segment was spent talking about the best players left in free agency, and naturally, Alonso came up.
Per Rosenthal, the number of years are the problem in the negotiations between Alonso and the Mets. Alonso is looking for a true long-term deal, but New York's front office just isn't willing to give him one at the moment.
Despite the impasse, though, Rosenthal still sees Alonso back in a Mets uniform in 2025, even if it would take a record-breaking contract to get it done.
"The way I see this playing out, the way it makes most sense to me, would be short term, high dollars," Rosenthal said. "So, say three years, $90 million – that's been out there as a possibility. That's a lot of money, that's the highest AAV by a first baseman by a good amount, it would give Pete Alonso that distinction. He also could get an opt-out maybe and try to hit the open market."
Alonso has spent his entire career with the Mets, starting back when he won NL Rookie of the Year and placed seventh in NL MVP voting in 2019. He is now a four-time All-Star, leading the NL in home runs and RBI over the past six seasons.
In that time, Alonso has missed just 24 games, standing out as one of baseball's most durable sluggers.
Alonso hit .240 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI, a .788 OPS and a 2.6 WAR in 2024, good for one of the worst campaigns of his career. His -1.1 defensive WAR and -3 defensive runs saved showed that he may not be long for first base, and that the 30-year-old may have to become a full-time designated hitter in the near future.
And yet, the Mets have an opening at first base – unless they plan on moving third baseman Mark Vientos to the opposite corner. Rosenthal doubled down on his prediction for Alonso's contract, going as far as saying that he is meant to stick with the Mets moving forward.
"He is someone that is established there, he has proven himself there. And while, yes, he is not a perfect player – no one is – he should be a New York Met," Rosenthal said. "I said that on FOX, I believe, going back in July, and I still believe it."
