Yankees Get Huge Update In $427 Million Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes

The Kyle Tucker sweepstakes is the top storyline in baseball this offseason, and it's likely going to remain that way until he signs with a team. But he's projected to sign for $427 million, per Jim Bowden of The Athletic, so his market isn't as wide as some other players.

The Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly the top three teams in the mix for Tucker. For a while, the Dodgers seemed like the favorites, but the tide has since shifted in the direction of the two American League East teams.

Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic dropped a bombshell report when they reported the Dodgers are seemingly unwilling to offer Tucker a six- or seven-year deal this winter.

AL East could be flipped on its head with the latest Kyle Tucker update

"Los Angeles is unlikely to offer Tucker a six- or seven-year deal, according to a person briefed on the team’s plans," Rosenthal and Woo wrote. "The club, however, would entertain a shorter three-to-four-year deal with a high annual average value, similar to what Alex Bregman landed last spring when he signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

"Bregman declined a six-year, $171.5 million deal with the Detroit Tigers and a four-year, $120 million deal from the Chicago Cubs to take the higher average annual value with Boston, then opted out after one year. The Dodgers have refrained from including opt-outs in free-agent signings, but might be inclined to reconsider that position."

There's almost no way the Dodgers could land Tucker on a three or four-year deal unless they're willing to give him around $50 million per season with opt-outs. That feels a bit unrealistic at the moment.

With that in mind, it seems like Tucker is headed to the AL East, which could completely flip the division on its head.

But this update is especially crucial for the Yankees, who haven't signed a big name this winter. The Blue Jays gave $210 million to Dylan Cease, so they're likely not able to spend too much more than Tucker's projection.

The Yankees could be in the driver's seat for Tucker if they wanted to be. It's hard to tell how much the Yankees want to add the star, considering their fallback option is to retain Cody Bellinger on a contract worth half as much as Tucker's projection. But the Yankees should control their own destiny with Tucker after this big report.

