MLB Insider Sends Loud Message On Mariners' Star Prospect

Mariners prospect Lazaro Montes could be a star slugger down the line...

The Seattle Mariners are in one of the best positions among all teams in MLB. They have a very competitive big league roster with a loaded pitching staff and one of the best sluggers, Cal Raleigh, in the league.

Seattle's pitching staff, aside from Bryan Woo, has struggled at some point this season. Woo has been incredible, but the rest of the staff has left a lot to be desired. Raleigh and the offense have been good for a lot of the year, but they've also struggled recently.

But potentially the most important part of the entire Mariners organization is their loaded farm system. The Mariners have talent from the top of the farm system all the way down to the bottom. They have impressive pitchers and star hitters at every level of the minor leagues.

The Athletic's MLB insider Jim Bowden recently shared a lot of high praise for Mariners' top outfield prospect Lazaro Montes. Montes isn't big league ready yet, but the 20-year-old looks to have a huge future with the Mariners, especially as a slugger.

Jim Bowden shares high praise for Mariners prospect Lazaro Montes

Seattle Mariners outfielder Lazaro Monte
Feb 20, 2025; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Lazaro Montes poses for a portrait during media day at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Montes is one of the best left-handed power hitters in the minor leagues. He profiles as a 40-home run hitter with elite bat speed and backspin," Bowden wrote. "He does have swing-and-miss in his game — that will always be an issue for him. He’s also a below-average defender in an outfield corner and can’t run at all. Long term, he profiles as a power-hitting DH."

Montes is one of the most impressive power prospects in all of baseball right now. He's slugged 32 home runs, seven triples, and 17 doubles in 123 games split between High-A and Double-A this season. The 20-year-old was much more impressive at the High-A level, but he's still producing a lot of impressive power numbers since his promotion to Double-A.

The sky is the limit for this slugger. He's likely going to make his way to Triple-A early in the year next season, which would open the door for a potential big league debut if everything goes well. Montes is certainly a name to watch in Seattle for the next few seasons.

