MLB Network Lauches Direct-to-Consumer Option on Wednesday
For baseball fans looking to watch the MLB Network easier for the rest of the season, now you can. The MLB Network has officially launched a direct-to-consumer option that will give fans easier access.
MLB Network personalities are happy about it too as former MLB pitcher Dan Plesac posted about the news on social media.
The Network put out a release which gives more details:
Starting today, fans can stream MLB Network the following ways:
- MLB Network is now available for purchase as a standalone offering for $5.99/per month.
- There is now also a combined “MLB Network + At Bat” option for $6.99/per month. This product offers all of MLB Network’s 24/7 content, plus every feature of the MLB At Bat subscription, including live game audio for all 30 MLB teams, live Minor League Baseball games and access to MLB Big Inning.
- Current and future paid subscribers of ’s all teams package and single team package in the United States can stream MLB Network for the remainder of the 2024 season.
- And for the 10th consecutive year, fans who receive MLB Network from a participating pay TV partner can watch via an authenticated stream.
This is big news because MLB Network was dropped from YouTube TV's streaming service before the 2023 season and several fans have been scrambling ever since.
In addition to being able to watch live games on MLB Network, you can also watch live original programming like MLB Tonight and Quick Pitch. In terms of streaming services, MLB Network is still on Fubo.
