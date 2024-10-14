MLB Scores Blockbuster TV Ratings Across Division Series, Best Since 2017
October baseball is in full swing, and fans appear to be fully dialed into the action.
The 2024 MLB Postseason is drawing its best ratings in years, the league announced Monday. The Division Series alone drew an average of 3.564 million viewers, which is the highest mark since 2017 and up 14% over 2023.
Overall, postseason viewership is up 18% compared to this time last year. The average draw of 3.332 million is the highest since the league introduced its new playoff format in 2022.
Fox and FS1 aired the NLDS matchups between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, as well as the heated showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Those contests racked up 4.091 million viewers per game, which is good for Fox's highest mark since MLB playoff games were first shown on FS1 in 2014.
TBS has benefited from the boost in viewership, too, especially during Game 5 of the ALDS on Saturday.
The winner-take-all contest between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians was shifted earlier in the day due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game wound up starting at 1:08 p.m. ET. It then went on to be the most-watched Divisional Series day game in 17 years.
TBS also got to broadcast the games between the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals.
The Yankees are set to face the Guardians in the ALCS – once again on TBS – starting Monday. The Mets and Dodgers are going head-to-head on FOX this week, with the NLCS having already gotten underway on Sunday.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.