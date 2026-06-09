MLB Teams Can Stop Dreaming: Yordan Álvarez Isn't Being Traded

There are surely teams around Major League Baseball dreaming about the opportunity to make a run at superstar slugger Yordan Álvarez if the Houston Astros made him available.

But, that dream will not turn into reality this season. Astros general manager Dana Brown completely shut down the idea of moving Álvarez and noted that there have been "zero conversations" about the possibility of Houston moving on from its All-Star slugger, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

"We’ve had zero conversations internally about moving Yordan,” Brown said, as transcribed by McTaggart. “Zero.”

The Astros Aren't Trading The Star

Jun 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) smiles while running to first base on a single during the first inning against the Athletics at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If the Astros were to make Álvarez available, there would be 29 other teams around the league who would surely want to have him on their roster. This is a 28-year-old superstar we're talking about who is among the biggest individual lineup game-changers in baseball. So far this season, he is slashing .311/.427/.639 with a 1.066 OPS, 22 homers, 48 RBIs, 45 walks, just 52 strikeouts, 13 doubles and 46 runs scored in 67 games played. Right now, he's leading the American League in homers, RBIs, and OPS. Only Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays (.325) and Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers (.313) are ahead of Álvarez in the American League batting average race.

It's just June 9, but club around the league can put the dream of acquiring Álvarez back on the shelf. There will surely be other sluggers available ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, although no one can hold a candle to Álvarez right now.

On the Astros, someone like Isaac Paredes or shortstop Jeremy Peña are far more likely to go. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand also pointed to Jake Burger of the Rangers, Bo Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians, Davis Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Matt Shaw of the Chicago Cubs as other offensive players who could use a change of scenery. Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox is an obvious name to watch, especially if the club continues to spiral out of control. CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals is another big-name player who has gotten some trade buzz.

All in all, Álvarez isn't available and the Astros have made that point very clear. Right now, the Astros find themselves at 31-37 in the standings in fourth place in the American League West. They are just 4 1/2 games out of first place, though. There isn't expected to be some sort of massive sell-off, which isn't great for other teams around the league.