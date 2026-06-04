MLB World Reacts as Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez’s Scoreless Streak Snaps at 50 2/3 Innings
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The Philadelphia Phillies have arguably the hottest pitcher on the planet right now in Cristopher Sánchez.
Well, it's not the most difficult argument in the world. In fact, it should be pretty easy. Over the last month, it has been talked about over and over how Sánchez has been red-hot and on a consecutive scoreless innings streak. On Wednesday, he was named the National League pitcher of the month for the month of May.
This shouldn't shock anyone. He pitched 39 straight scoreless innings throughout the month of May in general. He kept the good times rolling on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres and extended his scoreless innings streak all the way up to 50 2/3 innings pitched before it was snapped.
What A Run
That's an insane accomplishment. In fact, he set the new record for scoreless innings streak by a left-handed pitcher, per ESPN Insights.
"Christopher Sánchez gave up his first run since April 30, snapping his 50 2/3 scoreless-innings streak. "It's the fifth-longest such streak since 1893 and the longest ever for a left-handed pitcher."
Unsurprisingly, the baseball world showed the lefty a lot of love on social media on Wednesday.
The Phillies are certainly lucky to have the lefty on the mound every fifth day. One major talking point around the league so far this season has been the sheer volume of awesome pitching in the National League. Sánchez is leading the way, but he's not the only guy thriving right now. Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison of the Milwaukee Brewers have both been incredible. Paul Skenes is Paul Skenes. Chase Burns of the Cincinnati Reds has been ridiculous this season. Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves has been excellent. And the list goes on and on. The National League is putting on a clinic and yet Sánchez is at the top right now.
The fact that he went over 50 innings without allowing a run is insane, to say the least. After the streak snapped, he now has a 1.46 ERA on the season so far. It's just bonkers. What he — and his fellow stars at the top of the National League — are doing right now isn't common. This isn't some sort of stretch you see every season, or something like that. It's special and he earned his flowers. When people have to vote on awards later on in the season, it's going to be very hard.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com