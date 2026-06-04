MLB World Reacts as Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez’s Scoreless Streak Snaps at 50 2/3 Innings

The Philadelphia Phillies have arguably the hottest pitcher on the planet right now in Cristopher Sánchez.

Well, it's not the most difficult argument in the world. In fact, it should be pretty easy. Over the last month, it has been talked about over and over how Sánchez has been red-hot and on a consecutive scoreless innings streak. On Wednesday, he was named the National League pitcher of the month for the month of May.

This shouldn't shock anyone. He pitched 39 straight scoreless innings throughout the month of May in general. He kept the good times rolling on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres and extended his scoreless innings streak all the way up to 50 2/3 innings pitched before it was snapped.

What A Run

Jun 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Fans give Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) reacts during the seventh inning after setting a franchise record consecutive scoreless streak after a San Diego Padres run at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

6 scoreless innings today

50.2 consecutive scoreless innings overall



Cristopher Sánchez is on another planet right now! pic.twitter.com/749DwY415C — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2026

Jackson Merrill ends Cristopher Sánchez's consecutive scoreless innings streak at 50.2 IP pic.twitter.com/7jAfb0NuCo — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2026

That's an insane accomplishment. In fact, he set the new record for scoreless innings streak by a left-handed pitcher, per ESPN Insights.

"Christopher Sánchez gave up his first run since April 30, snapping his 50 2/3 scoreless-innings streak. "It's the fifth-longest such streak since 1893 and the longest ever for a left-handed pitcher."

Christopher Sanchez gave up his first run SINCE APRIL 30, snapping his 50 2/3 scoreless-innings streak 🤯



It's the fifth-longest such streak since 1893 and the longest EVER for a left-handed pitcher 🙌 pic.twitter.com/u84Aa17dNZ — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) June 4, 2026

Unsurprisingly, the baseball world showed the lefty a lot of love on social media on Wednesday.

What an ovation from the @Phillies faithful after Cristopher Sánchez's unbelievable 50.2 scoreless innings streak comes to an end 👏 https://t.co/0ygZ2b88NC pic.twitter.com/ZPlSGssL3x — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2026

Cristopher Sánchez!!



50 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings



The 5th-longest single-season scoreless IP streak since the mound moved to its current dist (1893) and longest on that list by a LHP



👏👏👏



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/xhUIVxYnTN — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 4, 2026

This is bonkers from Sanchez.

🤯 https://t.co/zTUEZ2yrEN — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) June 4, 2026

We need to step back and take a moment to appreciate what Christopher Sanchez is doing. He's always been good, but this year has been incredible. #RingTheBell https://t.co/ZMoHEmYgwg — Tom Cicchitti (@kisslovegun77) June 4, 2026

at this point every pitch has to seem like life or death and Sanchez cruising through this casually. an insane level of locked in. https://t.co/Ph58cJMMDu — Jon Jansen (@jjansen34) June 4, 2026

It's remarkable to think that, out of the roughly 200 innings Cristopher Sánchez is on pace to throw in 2026, more than a quarter came without allowing a single run.



If he can keep pitching at this level, he'll have a strong case to be in the Cy Young conversation. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) June 4, 2026

We are somehow still not making a big enough deal that Cris Sanchez pitches for the Phillies. https://t.co/BHsKYf8GnJ — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) June 3, 2026

What Cristopher Sanchez has been able to accomplish in the month of May and in 6+ innings today is truly amazing. The streak may be over, but his dominance in the MLB is not. The Phillies have an absolute beast that will take the mound every 5th day. Cherish this Phillies fans — Andrew Salciunas (@asalciunas975) June 4, 2026

A long standing ovation for Cristopher Sanchez as his consecutive scoreless innings streak comes to an end at 50.2



Third longest in baseball since 1920 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QHHv53HGTK — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 4, 2026

cris sánchez i would put my life on the line for u https://t.co/tTUPJRDaKN — sam ☆ (@nhlsam_) June 4, 2026

The Phillies are certainly lucky to have the lefty on the mound every fifth day. One major talking point around the league so far this season has been the sheer volume of awesome pitching in the National League. Sánchez is leading the way, but he's not the only guy thriving right now. Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison of the Milwaukee Brewers have both been incredible. Paul Skenes is Paul Skenes. Chase Burns of the Cincinnati Reds has been ridiculous this season. Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves has been excellent. And the list goes on and on. The National League is putting on a clinic and yet Sánchez is at the top right now.

The fact that he went over 50 innings without allowing a run is insane, to say the least. After the streak snapped, he now has a 1.46 ERA on the season so far. It's just bonkers. What he — and his fellow stars at the top of the National League — are doing right now isn't common. This isn't some sort of stretch you see every season, or something like that. It's special and he earned his flowers. When people have to vote on awards later on in the season, it's going to be very hard.